Midland Police searching for hit and run suspect

The motorcyclist was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run.

It happened off Midkiff just before Andrews highway outside of Tobacco Alley around 4p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the outside lane when a silver Dodge Ram truck with a grill guard and black rack began turning westbound onto a private drive without yielding.

That is when the motorcycle hit the back of the truck and the driver fled.

The motorcyclist was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the Dodge truck is missing a back passenger tail light after the crash.