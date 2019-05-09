MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: (1:30 p.m. Sept. 5) According to the Midland Police Department's latest social media post, "Upon further investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety currently has the suspect detained."

The department provided no additional details to the post.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Midland Police Department said Thursday has that it has received several calls about a Facebook post referring to a shooter from Lamesa to Midland.

According to the City of Midland's Public Information Officer Erin Bailey, there is no credible information to substantiate these reports.

A Facebook post on MPD's page said, "The Midland Police Department is working in tandem with other agencies in the area and will continue to monitor the situation."