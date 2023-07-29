Midland Police respond to call of shots fired

Officers found 20-year-old Kevin Villa and a juvenile at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were treated on scene then transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday at about 11:48 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the area of 511 S. Calhoun St. regarding a call of shots fired.

Officers arriving on scene found two subjects with gunshot wounds. 20-year-old Kevin Villa and a male juvenile. Both were initially treated on scene then transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed an unknown subject drove by and shot both victims before fleeing the scene.