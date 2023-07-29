x
Midland Police respond to call of shots fired

Officers found 20-year-old Kevin Villa and a juvenile at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were treated on scene then transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday at about 11:48 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the area of 511 S. Calhoun St. regarding a call of shots fired. 

Officers arriving on scene found two subjects with gunshot wounds. 20-year-old Kevin Villa and a male juvenile. Both were initially treated on scene then transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed an unknown subject drove by and shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

