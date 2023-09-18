Midland Police respond to a shots fired call on Sept. 16, the City of Midland confirms

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Saturday after a 35-year-old man was struck with a bullet.
According to information obtained from the City of Midland, the incident happened in the 100 block of N. Tilden at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The 35-year-old man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
MPD is still investigating the incident and as far as NewsWest 9 knows, nobody has been arrested.
NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.