Midland Police respond to a shots fired call on Sept. 16, the City of Midland confirms

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Saturday after a 35-year-old man was struck with a bullet.

According to information obtained from the City of Midland, the incident happened in the 100 block of N. Tilden at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The 35-year-old man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD is still investigating the incident and as far as NewsWest 9 knows, nobody has been arrested.