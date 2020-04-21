It is a video that has been circulating on social media, showing a Midland Police officer kicking a teenager.

The video now has over 37,000 views on Facebook and has been shared hundreds of times.

So what happened? That is what all parties involved are working to figure out.

The mother of the teen behind the wheel says her sons and their friend were parked along Florida Avenue, with a large group of other teens, about to go on a Sunday cruise.

That is when officers approached their truck and one of them was kicked while he was already on the ground.

No tickets were issued, and no one was ever taken into custody or accused of any wrongdoing.

Fernando Rodriguez, the 16-year-old, Midland High School student, is doing okay. His chest is bruised but he is doing alright.

Fernando and his brother want answers as to why this happened to them.

“We got off and we stood outside of the truck," Fernando said. "And then the officer came out and said get on the ground and that’s when I got kicked.”

Fernando’s mom says she does not understand why her sons' interaction with police lead to violence.

“They did not get any tickets, they did not get asked for a drivers license or registration," Marisela Chavez, Fernando's mom said. "They just assumed they were bad kids and told him to get on the floor.”

Marisela said she filed a complaint with the police department Monday morning, and messaged Patrick Payton, Midland's mayor about it.

“We cannot allow things like this to happen, especially to our teenagers," Marisela said. "They treated them like criminals not even the massive shooter from El Paso got treated like my kids got treated last night.”

She wants to see action taken to set an example, and ensure this does not happen to another family.

“I’m not gonna take them getting a slap on the hand and stay home with paid leave for a week," Marisela said. "That’s not gonna be enough for me, I want justice because that cannot be happening around Midland."

As for Fernando, he says the whole experience has changed how he views police.

“They are suppose to protect us, not mistreat us," Fernando said.

We reached out directly to Seth Herman, Midland's police chief, the city of Midland’s public information officer and mayor Patrick Payton for their side of the story and how exactly they plan on addressing the situation.

We have not heard back from them and are waiting for comment.