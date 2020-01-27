MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police have made an arrest in a shooting from September 2019.

Andres Lee Schuman, 19, was arrested on January 23. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana two ounces or less.

According to Schuman's arrest affidavit, an officer conducted a traffic stop on him. The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Schuman admitted to the officer there was approximately six grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. When the officer searched the car he found six bags of marijuana, two glass pipes and a grinder.

Police say the victim had been shot twice, once in the lower back and once in the upper.

RELATED: MPD respond to shooting at Kiwanis Park