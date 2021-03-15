Midland police investigating 'suspicious package' found in Walmart parking lot off Loop 250

According to witnesses, the store is not being evacuated and traffic in the area has not been blocked off.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a 'suspicious package' found at the Walmart off Loop 250 and Midland Drive.

Officers were alerted about the package, located on the north side of the parking lot inside the trunk of a car, Sunday evening.

Midland Police have a bomb squad, including a bomb robot, working on the scene along with Midland Fire and Hazmat Rescue.

According to witnesses, the store is not being evacuated and traffic has not been blocked off in the area.

