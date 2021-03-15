Midland police investigating 'suspicious package' found in Walmart parking lot off Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a 'suspicious package' found at the Walmart off Loop 250 and Midland Drive.
Officers were alerted about the package, located on the north side of the parking lot inside the trunk of a car, Sunday evening.
Midland Police have a bomb squad, including a bomb robot, working on the scene along with Midland Fire and Hazmat Rescue.
According to witnesses, the store is not being evacuated and traffic has not been blocked off in the area.
NewsWest 9 will continue to update you as we learn more information on the investigation.
UPDATE FROM MIDLAND POLICE:
The Midland Police Department responded to Walmart on Midland Dr. for a suspect using a credit card that was not his. When officers responded, the suspect and his vehicle were located. While investigating officers found materials in the vehicle that appeared to be suspicious. The Bomb Squad and MFD hazmat unit were called out to the scene. With further investigation, the materials found were cleared by the bomb squad and hazmat with no further threat. The suspect was arrested for three counts of credit card abuse.