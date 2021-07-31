Midland Police investigating murder of juvenile

Police say the victim had sustained several gunshot wounds.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was found dead.

According to authorities, officers were called out to the intersection of Parkway and Hollandale in reference to a dead body.

The juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder and say two people have been taken into custody at this time.

Neither the suspects nor the victim have been identified and police have not released an age of the victim at this time. The investigation is ongoing and no further info is available.