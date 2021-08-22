Midland Police investigating fatal crash off Wall Street

"It passed through the intersection and struck the traffic light pole head-on which split the vehicle in half," Kevin Adams, City of Midland, PIO, said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

It happened near the intersection of South Garfield St. and W. Wall St. involving a blue 2017 Ford Mustang.

The passenger, a 29-year-old male, was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, a 31-year-old male, fled the scene on foot.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Andrews Hwy at a high rate of speed.

According to the city's public information officer, Kevin Adam, "It passed through the intersection and struck the traffic light pole head-on which split the vehicle in half."

The driver was located west of the crash scene as has been taken into custody, charges pending.