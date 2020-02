MIDLAND, Texas — A deadly accident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, has Midland police searching for three suspects.

The driver who hit another vehicle on Eisenhower and Leisure fled the scene along with two other suspects on foot.

The driver in the hit vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger died on the scene.

Midland police are investigating.

More updates will be provided as they become available.