MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday morning,at around 9:37 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to call about a man who was shot.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had a gun shot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

There is no information on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.