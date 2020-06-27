Midland Police Department responds to call at Starbucks after barista attack

A barista at Starbucks on Loop 250 and Midland Drive was attacked early Saturday morning after asking a customer to wear a mask.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday morning, around 8:30 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to call at Starbucks after a barista was attacked.

The unknown employee was attacked by Darrell Levon Anderson after he was asked to put on a mask in the establishment before service.

After he explained that he did not have a mask, the employee gave a recommendation of where he could go and get one.

Anderson then attacked the employee and left the scene.

Upon arrival, the Midland police investigated the situation and found Anderson a few blocks away.

He was arrested and charged with Assault and Criminal Trespass.