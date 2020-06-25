Midland Police Department offering reward for cold case

The Midland Police Department is offering $2,500 for the cold case of Carolyn Kolas.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is offering $2,500 for the cold case of Carolyn Kolas.

On May 27, 1995, the Midland Police Department responded to a call about a body found in an alley near the 3000 block of West Ohio St.

Kolas who was the mother of a two-year-old and nine-year-old at the time was getting ready to graduate from nursing school.

Following her death, investigators followed the clues, but the case eventually went cold.

Recently the search for the person(s) responsible was reignited through updated technology and investigative methods.