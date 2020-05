MIDLAND, Texas — On May 12, Midland Police responded to a call about a stolen 2019 trailer.

Witnesses say that the trailer was stolen by someone driving a red pick up truck at 7:15 p.m.

The trailer had a riding lawnmower in it and was stolen from the driveway of the owner in the 1300 block of Tejas.

Midland Police is asking that anyone with information call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS in reference to case# 200512037.