Midland Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a theft incident

A male and female suspect were seen stealing packages from the front porches of 5300 block of Dunraven Ct and and 5300 block of George Yard Ct.

MIDLAND, Texas — MPD has asked for help locating and identifying suspects in a theft incident.

A male and female suspect were seen stealing packages from the front porches in the 5300 block of Dunraven Ct and and 5300 block of George Yard Ct.

The male suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie zip down jacket, khaki pants and black shoes with a ballcap.

The female was driving the car that they were in when they went to steal the packages. She was driving a Silver Ford Escape and Florida License plate: EVQN68.

They were seen on the mornings of March 5 and then again March 10 when they stole the packages.