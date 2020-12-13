Midland Police Department asks community for help identifying auto burglary suspect

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying an auto burglary suspect who attempted to burglarize a car on Dec. 9.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying an auto burglary suspect who attempted to burglarize a car on Dec. 9.

The male subject entered a Ford F150 in an attempt to steal property from the vehicle.

However, nothing was taken, but it is believed that the subject is involved in additional burglaries.