The incident occurred at H-E-B on Andrews Hwy.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department are asking for help with theft at H-E-B on Andrews Highway.

The incident occurred on November 10 at around 4:00 p.m. A white male wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a baseball cap walked into the H-E-B and stole a Kodi Cooler.

The cooler is worth about $213.