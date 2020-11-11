Midland Police Department arrests murder suspect and asking for help locating second suspect

The Midland Police Department has arrested 42-year-old John Sepulveda for murder and is now asking the community for help locating 38-year-old Brad Beck.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help with locating a second murder suspect after responding to a call on Nov. 9 at 6:10 p.m. in the 500 blk of S. Mineola.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 68-year-old Justin Zatovich, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Zatovich was announced dead at the scene and his next of kin were notified.

During the investigation, it was discovered that shots were heard near the residence at 12:37 a.m.

After further investigation, two suspects were positively identified on Nov. 10.

Officers arrested 42-year-old John Sepulveda, who was transported to the Midland County Detention Center where he was charged with the murder of Justin Zatovich, after refusing to give a statement.

Following the arrest of Sepulveda, an arrest warrant was issued for a second murder suspect, Brad Beck and he is outstanding at this time.

Now the Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with locating Beck and is asking that if anyone has any information on his whereabouts to call the Midland Police non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.