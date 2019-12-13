MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a story on November 11, 2019.)

One man is in jail following a pursuit in Midland.

Midland Police attempted to pull over a man, later identified as Navarious Hubbard, for speeding Friday.

However, the man began to evade officers and fled into the Renew Midland apartment complex.

Officers began to chase Hubbard on foot. One officer released his canine unit, Jango, who caught up to Hubbard and apprehended him.

Hubbard suffered minor injuries from the chase. He has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle as well as his outstanding warrants.

