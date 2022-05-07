No arrests made after Midland PD responds to barricaded subject

According to a police spokesperson, the man was no longer in the house.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police responded to a barricaded subject Tuesday afternoon.

The barricaded subject was in the area of Country Club Drive in the 4700 block.

Our crew on the scene reported the police are using a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside and are asking him to come to the front door.

According to a police spokesperson, no arrests were made and no one was hurt.

Officers were told a man was in the house following a verbal altercation. However they later found he was no longer inside the house.