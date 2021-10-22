Midland Police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Officers says the man stole a truck while the owner was pumping gas.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are looking for a man after they say he stole a car and ran over the owner.

Police say a 20-year-old man was pumping gas at the Stripes on N. Big Spring Street when am unknown man got into his truck and drove off.

The victim ran after the truck and attempted to stop him but was ran over.

Authorities took the victim to Midland Memorial Hospital were he is stable.

The suspect was last seen traveling north on Big Spring Street in a 2016 White Ford F150. The license plate is NPZ2372.

Identifying features of the truck include a black grill guard, dark tinted windows and a red skull sticker on the back windshield in the lower left corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.