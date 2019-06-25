MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are responding to a bomb threat in the Scottsdale Square Shopping Center.

The threat was called in some time before 3 p.m. on June 25.

According to viewers, the area near Midland Drive and Wadley has been blocked off and customers in businesses like CreamLab have been evacuated.

The following statement was released by Chief McCright:

“There was a bomb threat in the Scottsdale Square Shopping Center. For the safety of our Police officers and the community, please stay away from the area of Scottsdale square shopping center at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.”