MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday morning.

The officer was responding to a disturbance call in the 3000 block if W, Illinois around 12:30 a.m.

The officer was shot in the leg and taken to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The suspect was not injured and has been taken into custody. Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

