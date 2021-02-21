Midland PD investigates shooting outside club parking lot

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspects involved are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Sunday around 3:00 a.m., Midland Police Department Officers responded to mulitple gunshot victims at 200 block of S. Lee St.

Upon arrival, a physical altercation between unknown individuals began inside Club 25 and continued in the parking lot. This lead to more individuals and multiple shots fired.

A 16-year-old female and two adult males were transported to Midland Memorial due to gunshot wounds.

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspects involved are unknown.

If the public has any information they are asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.