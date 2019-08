MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place at Fast Freddy's.

Police responded to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. on August 7. SWAT was also called out.

The suspect was located in the 4700 block of Ric Drive and is in custody.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.