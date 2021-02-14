Midland PD investigates deadly hit and run off Loop 250

Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a call of a female laying in the middle of the service road of Loop 250.

When officers arrived on-scene, the female, Tabitha Garneau of Oklahoma, (34), was laying in the inside lane of W Loop 250.

The female had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Loop 250.

Garneau was pronounced deceased on the scene from the injuries she sustained in the accident.

The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

The next of kin has been notified.