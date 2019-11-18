ODESSA, Texas — Since the mass shooting on August 31, the citizens of Midland and Odessa have been working to heal.

An organization called Rise Permian Basin is working to help people cope, offering resources on how to overcome a tragic event or how to talk to your family about what to do next.

Rise Permian Basin will be partnering with community organizations to reach out to those in Odessa who might need help at various locations on November 21.

From 6 to 7 p.m., you can visit one of four schools to find resources and information to help you and your family heal:

Buice Elementary-1800 E. 87th St.

Blackshear Elementary-501 S. Dixie Boulevard

LBJ Elementary-6401 Amber Drive

EK Downing Elementary-1480 N. Knox Avenue

The Blackshear and Downing locations will feature resources for both English and Spanish speakers.

Organizations that will be participating in this event include Permiacare, Midland Health and Senior Services, the American Red Cross, Healthy Minds and more.

