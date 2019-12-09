ODESSA, Texas — In the wake of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa, Pope Francis sent a message to one Odessa church.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church posted on the Facebook page they had received the message from the pope on September 12.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the shooting near Midland and Odessa, and he asks you to assure all those affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness. He joins the entire community in praying for the eternal rest of those who died and the healing of those wounded. To all he sends his blessing as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord."

The church says it was a personal message of prayer and consolation, and encouraged the messaged to be shared with parishioners.

