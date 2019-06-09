ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new details about the route taken by the shooter that left seven people dead on Saturday.

The rampage began in Midland along Interstate 20 then moved west into Odessa.

The gunman then took an exit at East Loop 338.

He then went west on 42nd to Adams Street.

From there, he went to Yukon road and Grandview, passing Ratliff Stadium, where he shot and killed Army veteran Kameron Brown.

Troopers said the shooter then headed back east and eventually ended up at the Cinergy movie theater on Highway 191.