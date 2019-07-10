MIDLAND, Texas — Beer Garden is giving back to one of the victims of the Midland-Odessa shooting.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m. on October 7, will raise funds for Midland Police Officer Zack Owens.

Owens was shot in the arm and the hand on August 31 and got glass shards in his eye. This led him to seeing a specialist in Alabama.

Featured at this event will be music and a stein hoisting competition. The winner will receive a stein from Germany.

