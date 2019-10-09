ODESSA, Texas — In the wake of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, many are still working to cope with the tragedy.

Many local organizations are working to provide essential mental health resources to those in the community, often for free.

The Center for Children and Families, Permia-Care and Healthy Minds are all teaming up to make sure everyone in the area has help available to them and assure them they are not alone.

"We've got the personnel to help you. Come in, we will visit with you, we will help you make that determination whether you need to continue with counseling," said Kristi Edwards, the CEO of Centers for Children and Family.

"You know, it was a traumatic experience, we're going to acknowledge that, we're going to give you some coping skills for how to relax, how to recognize when your anxiety is getting higher, to recognize when ever you're maybe oscillating or withdrawing and what you need to do about those things."

These services will be available September 11-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other organizations are offering counseling services, such as the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry and the Samaritan Counseling Center.

For more information on these services, you can visit the City of Odessa website or the Midland Behavioral Health Initiative website.

For immediate assistance, you can call 1-844-420-3964.

