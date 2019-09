A group of car dealerships in Midland and Odessa will be giving away free car magnets in support of the area after the mass shooting.

The magnets say "One Midland Odessa" and are being given away by All American and Lithia dealerships in the two cities.

These dealerships will also be accepting donations for the families of the shooting victims.

