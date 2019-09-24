MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioners have recognized first responders for their efforts during the August 31 mass shooting.

Commissioners signed a resolution on September 23 honoring the county's first responders for their heroic acts during the Midland-Odessa shooting.

"August 31st will be a day to remember wherein heroism, loyalty and bravery were able to rise above evil," read the resolution.

"While the events began in Midland, two communities came together. Those men and women who responded that day and every day are truly heroes."

