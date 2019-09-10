TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced on October 9 a $1.5 million grant was being allocated for the reimbursement of expenses during the mass shootings in Texas.

The money comes from the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Fund.

This grant program helps states respond to unanticipated emergencies when there is not enough state or local money to cover the costs.

The money will be given to the state, which will then hand out the funds to reimburse for the costs of the El Paso and Midland-Odessa shootings.

RELATED: Cross honors those impacted by Midland-Odessa shooting

RELATED: Midland Co. first responders recognized for bravery during mass shooting