Court records detail weapons seizure following 2019 Midland-Odessa mass shooting

The records show the man weapons were seized from sold an AR-15 rifle to an Odessa resident with the shooter's initials.

LUBBOCK, Texas — New court documents have shed some light on the raid of a home in Lubbock that took place just days after the Midland-Odessa mass shooting.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, had raided a house in the 3400 block of Mesa Road on September 4, 2019. At the time it was reported to be connected to the mass shooting but the exact nature of the raid and how the two were connected was unclear.

The house was listed as belonging to a Marcus Anthony Braziel.

Braziel does not have any criminal charges in his name, but he was recently named in a civil forfeiture filed by federal officials.

The documents confirm that a weapons seizure was conducted on September 4, 2019, four days after the mass shooting, and that 29 weapons were seized from Braziel's home.

While the gunman in the August 31 shooting is not explicitly named in the court documents related to the seizure, they do mention that Braziel sold an AR-15 rifle to an Odessa resident with the shooter's initials.

According to the forfeiture, ATF received evidence on August 31, 2019 that Braziel was manufacturing and selling firearms without ever having a federal license to do so. He did however have curio and relic license that expired on April 2017.

The forfeiture also stated that between April 2013 and October 2017 Braziel bought 94 firearms from a federal firearms license holder. Of these, 71 have been reportedly resold by Braziel.

According to the same document, Braziel had also advertised weapon sales online at websites like Craigslist and Armslist.