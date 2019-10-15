ODESSA, Texas — Isy's Fine Jewelry store in Odessa has found a way to honor the victims of the August 31 shooting.

The store owner has designed special charms that are limited edition, only being available for a short while.

"We designed it with a specific design in mind," said Isy Galzan, the owner of the jewelry store.

"Of course, the great state of Texas we divided into sections like the flag, and of course the heart in West Texas which is Midland and Odessa. And we also did a nugget texture to depict the people of West Texas; we're soft and kind and rough and rugged as well, and that's why we decided to make that."

Isy's Fine Jewelry PLEASE READ ALL OF THE POST PLEASE! Tomorrow is the last day to pick... up your West Texas Strong charm/pendant!!!! If it is not picked up, we will give your charm to the people on the "No Show" list first and anyone who wants them there after until Friday.

The store says they have about 70 charms left after preorders. The charms cost $50, with 90% of the funds going to the fund for the victims of the shooting.

If you would like to purchase one of the charms before they are gone, you can visit the store before October 18 and pay with cash or check. This way they can deliver the money raised on Monday.

