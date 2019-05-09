ODESSA, Texas — Speaking at a press conference at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he's "been to too many of these events. First in downtown Dallas that killed police, Sutherland Springs. Santa Fe. 10."

Less than a month ago, Abbott visited El Paso and gave a similar speech.

"I am heartbroken by the crying of the state of Texas," he said. "Too many Texans are mourning and have lost their lives. Action is needed."

After Santa Fe, Abbott signed more than 15 laws for safety. After the El Paso shootings, Abbott said he's worked with many, and they are drafting solutions for the legislation and administration on solutions for things such as racism and safety.

Texas mass shootings mentioned by Gov. Abbott

Santa Fe

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who presided over this third roundtable discussion on gun violence in as many days, promised action even if he had no immediate programs to announce.

“I assure you we will do more than talk, we will act," said Abbott as the nearly four-and-a-half hour discussion was wrapping up.

Sutherland Springs

"We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "There are so many families that have lost family members. The tragedy is worsened that it happened in a church, a place of worship."

"We ask for God's comfort and guidance and healing for all of those who are suffering," Abbott said. "I ask that every mom and dad put your arm around your kid tonight and let them know how much you love them.

Tell your friends and neighbors that you support them and will work with them."

El Paso

"Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today," he said during a press conference, during which authorities confirmed the number of people killed and wounded. "On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping... Lives were taken who should still be with us today.”