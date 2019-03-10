ODESSA, Texas — A new cross has been set up in Odessa dedicated to the victims of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting.

The Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa dedicated the cross on October 2.

A sign in front of the cross reads "Odessa strong. To honor all Odessans who showed incredible grace under pressure on August 31st, 2019. This cross is respectfully dedicated."

The cross is located at 7601 N Grandview in Odessa.

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church A special thank you for all the people who made this trail, cross, &... evening happen. Let the cross be a constant reminder that good will always conquer evil. "Do not be conquered by evil but conquer evil with good" Romans 12:21

RELATED: Midland Co. first responders recognized for bravery during mass shooting

RELATED: ECISD counselors working to help more students after mass shooting