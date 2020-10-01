MIDLAND, Texas — Officials have released the autopsy of the man responsible for the mobile mass shooting on August 31.

The reports states the gunman had at least 16 gun shot wounds over his body.

He also did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death.

According to the autopsy, he had 18 tattoos across his body, including tear drops on his face, blood drops on his hands, the Illuminati symbol and "Odessa".

The full report is graphic and does not shed any new light on the day or why it happened. As such NewsWest 9 has decided not to publish the full report.

