MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

According to MMH, the robbery took place at 7:21 p.m. on September 24, in the area of the blue and green parking lots.

MMH says a woman was in the parking lot when she was robbed of her purse by three men.

The woman pursued the suspects after they took her purse, leading to her being injured. MMH says she is not affiliated with Midland Health.

According to MMH police, the suspect vehicle is a dark charcoal grey Jeep Renegade.

An 18-19-year-old black male was reportedly driving the vehicle, while a 17-year-old Hispanic male was in the passenger seat and a Caucasian male was in the back seat.

If you have any information on this incident and the suspects involved, ou are asked to call the Midland County Hospital Police Department at 432-221-1986 and leave a message.

