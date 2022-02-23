Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of child

Reynaldo Frausto, 63, plead guilty to sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for sexually assaulting a child.

According to a press release from Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Reynaldo Frausto, 63, plead guilty to the charges on Feb. 22 right before his trial was set to begin.

Frausto faced up to life in prison for the charges.

According to court documents, Frausto assaulted a seven-year-old girl back in May 2018.

The little girl told her parents soon after, resulting in his confession to the parents and Midland Police. He was then charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.