x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Midland man sentenced to 8 years in prison for involvement in drive-by shooting

Ivan Zapata, 21, was involved in a 2019 drive-by shooting of a Midland home.
Credit: Pixabay

MIDLAND, Texas —

The Midland County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that on late Wednesday night a Midland man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Ivan Zapata, 21, was involved in a 2019 drive-by shooting of a Midland home. Evidence shows that 11 shots were fired into the front door and front bedroom of the home.

Investigation revealed that the specific home was targeted because it belonged to one of Zapata’s high school teachers.

The jury was presented with evidence from several witnesses, security camera video from a neighboring home, testimony from Zapata’s classmates and expert GSR testimony.

The jury returned an affirmative deadly weapon finding after less than 20 minutes of deliberation. The affirmative finding means that the Zapata will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for Parole.

Zapata’s co-defendant is currently awaiting trial for his involvement in the incident.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested, charged with multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping