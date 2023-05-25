Midland man sentenced to 65 years in prison for child sex crimes

Armando Sauzameda Mendoza’s prison time was enhanced because of a previous federal drug conviction.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County District Attorney's Office announced that a Midland man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years behind bars for child sex crimes.

According to the DA’s office, Armando Sauzameda Mendoza, 39, was sentenced for the offenses of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

The jury heard evidence Tuesday and Wednesday, finding Mendoza guilty after about three and a half hours of deliberation.

Mendoza chose to have the jury determine his punishment.

Evidence showed that a 16-year-old victim traveled with Mendoza and his family to the lake.

After returning to Midland, Mendoza supplied alcohol to her and his teenage daughter, trying to get them drunk.

The victim and Mendoza’s daughter went to the daughter’s bedroom to sleep. After his daughter went to sleep, Mendoza came in and assaulted the victim.

The victim texted a friend to come get her and made a report to law enforcement immediately.

DNA found during a sexual assault exam matched Mendoza.