Midland man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Ismael Romero, 46, pleaded guilty to the indictment, according to the Midland County District Attorney's Office.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a child sex crime.

Ismael Romero, 46, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first degree Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

The abuse took place over a period from 2018 to 2020 and involved multiple allegations of sexual contact with a child under 14 years of age.