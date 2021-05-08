Midland man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

MIDLAND, Texas —
A Midland man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a child sex crime.
Ismael Romero, 46, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to first degree Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.
The abuse took place over a period from 2018 to 2020 and involved multiple allegations of sexual contact with a child under 14 years of age.
As part of the plea bargain in the case, the State agreed to dismiss three lesser charges of Indecency with a Child. Romero will not be eligible for parole or early release.