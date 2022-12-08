Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes

Joseph Blair Hutt will be required to serve his entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man will spend 25 years behind bars for child sex crimes, the Midland County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

A Midland County jury returned guilty verdicts against Joseph Blair Hutt, 27, for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact Wednesday evening, after nearly five hours of deliberation.

Evidence showed that Hutt molested a 4-year-old boy on multiple occasions in April of 2019.

The boy lived with his mother and Hutt in Midland for three weeks out of the month, then spent the last week of the month with his father’s family in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

During his time in Shawnee, the boy acted out sexually toward one his family members, making the family suspicious.

The next day the child was interviewed at Shawnee’s child advocacy center, where he revealed the abuse during a sexual assault examination.

Video footage of the boy acting out sexually became critical evidence in convicting Hutt.