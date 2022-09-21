Midland man sentenced to 2 life terms for child sexual abuse charges

Jesus Trevino Castillo, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and five counts of indecency with a child.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences for child sexual abuse charges.

According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Jesus Trevino Castillo, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and five counts of indecency with a child.

A jury found Castillo guilty of all charges on Wednesday morning, after less than two hours deliberating.

Castillo chose to have his punishment assessed by 385th District Court Judge Leah G. Robertson, who ordered life in prison for each of the aggravated sexual assaults, as well as fifteen years each for the indecency charges.

The life sentences were the maximum possible punishment, while each of the indecency charges carried a maximum punishment of 20 years.

The court ordered the two life sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back.

Evidence showed that in February of 2019, Castillo committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 14.

The Midland Police Department investigated, and Castillo was charged with the crimes.