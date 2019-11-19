MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child or children.

The jury found Richard Del Lee, 62, guilty after around 30 minutes of deliberation. After an additional 10 minutes, they sentenced him to life in prison.

Lee was arrested and charged in August 2018.

According to the court, Lee continuously abused two children, one starting at the age of four and continuing until they were 11. The second started being sexually abused at the age of seven and had continued for around three years.

The range for the punishment is 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

The case was tried in the 238th District Court by Assistant District Attorney Lacey Holloman. The defendant was represented by Ed Shelby.

