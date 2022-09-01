Midland man sentenced to 80 years in prison for wife's murder

After breaking into the home of his estranged wife, he shot her, another man in the house and then himself.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 80 years in jail for the murder of his wife.

Lonnie Burcham, 46, was accused of breaking into the home of Brandy Snider, 41, his estranged wife.

Back in September 2020, Burcham broke into her home and threatened her as well as the lives of her children and another man in the home.

Burcham shot Snider and another man, then attempted to shoot himself.

While Burcham and the other man survived their gunshot wounds, Snider was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the end of his criminal trial in Midland County, a jury found Burcham guilty of both murder and aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to 80 years for the murder charge, as well as 15 years for the assault charge. He will also have to pay a fine of $5,000.

However, these two sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will happen at the same time.