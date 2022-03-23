Midland man pleads guilty to fentanyl, gun charges

MIDLAND, Texas —
A Midland man pleaded guilty to drug and illegal firearm charges on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
36-year-old Edgar Parra pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Court documents show that between August and October of 2021, Parra sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions.
On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant in a hotel room, finding Parra with a loaded handgun and 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
Parra has been in federal custody since January 21, 2022.
He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on the drug charge and 20 years in prison on the gun charge. A sentencing date has not yet been set.