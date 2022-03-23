Midland man pleads guilty to fentanyl, gun charges

Edgar Parra could face up to 60 years in combined charges.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man pleaded guilty to drug and illegal firearm charges on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

36-year-old Edgar Parra pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents show that between August and October of 2021, Parra sold a total of 112.3 grams of fentanyl to undercover DEA operatives on three separate occasions.

On November 11, 2021, the Midland Police Department executed a search warrant in a hotel room, finding Parra with a loaded handgun and 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Parra has been in federal custody since January 21, 2022.

