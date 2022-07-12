Midland man sentenced to 4 life sentences for sexual assault of a child

The judge stacked the four life sentences, meaning Gutierrez will not be eligible for parole for about 120 years.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison on seven different criminal charges.

According to the Midland County District Attorney's office, Thomas Anthony Gutierrez was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and one count of assault family violence.

A jury handed down the maximum prison sentence and fine on each of the seven counts on July 11.

For the four counts of sexual assault of a child Gutierrez was given a life sentence for each.